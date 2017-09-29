Ranveer Singh to play Kapil Dev in new biopic

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh will play role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in a biopic, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.

It has been reported by Indian media that the biopic will be around the 1983 Cricket World Cup which India won. Kapil Dev, the then Indian cricket team captain, lifted the cup at the Lords’ Cricket Ground in London.

Talking about the role, Kabir Khan said Ranveer is the perfect choice to play Kapil. He said, “As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, I had no idea that from that day onwards Cricket in India will change forever”.

“As a filmmaker, the journey to that win filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script.”

Ranveer too was very excited to be part of the project. "Im filled with a sense of responsibility and committed to making a film that the entire nation can be proud of," he said on his official Instagram channel with a picture of the event marking the launch.