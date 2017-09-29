Cellular services suspended in major cities of Pakistan

KARACHI: Mobile phone services have been suspended in major cities of the country as part of security arrangements for Ashura processions that would be taken out later in the day.

The cellular services were suspended in Karachi after 10:00 am as authorities finalized arrangements ahead of the procession which starts from Nishtar Park and culminate at Hussainian iranian imam Bargah in Kharadar.

All the streets and roads linked to MA Jinnah Road were blocked by placing shipping containers. A large number of police and para military troops have been deployed on the route of the main procession.

The government has also put a ban on pillion riding in the city.

The processions are taken out on the 8th, 9th and 10th of Islamic month of Muharram.

According to Geo News, the mobile phone services in Khairpur district of Sindh and Talagang in Punjab were also suspended.

The police are monitoring the Ashura procession with CCTV cameras in Peshawar where educational institutes are closed and business activities remain suspended.

In Quetta, the security forces have made strict security arrangements by installing walkthrough gates in mosques and Imam Bargahs.