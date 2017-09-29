Fri September 29, 2017
September 29, 2017

Pakistani-origin taxi driver admits to harassing Jemima

LONDON: A Pakistani origin taxi driver has pleaded guilty to harassing Jemima Golsmith, the former wife of Imran Khan, British media reports said on Friday.

Hassan Mahhmood admitted to a year-long campaign of harassment during which he sent her messages after she had used his taxi through a taxi hailing company.

Umar Ali, the 27-year-old’s lawyer, told Isleworth Crown Court his client was Jemima’s big fan because of her marriage to his cricketing hero Imran Khan.

he court was told that the taxi driver from Waltham Forest in north-east London became obsessed with the 43-year-old socialite, also known by her maiden name of Jemima Goldsmith, after she posed for a “selfie” with him.

Judge Martin Edmunds accepted Mahhmood’s plea and adjourned sentencing to a later date.

The prosecutor said that Mahhmood told Jemima that he “loved her”, “wanted to know her” and asked her “why he could not be friends with her”.

Jemima, the daughter of late British billionaire entrepreneur Sir James Goldsmith, decided to go to the police after he told her he wanted to visit her home.

The prosecutor argued the taxi driver should be sentenced on the basis of his “persistent pestering behaviour”.

