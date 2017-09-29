Fri September 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Security beefed up, arrangements finalised a head of Ashura

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies have finalized security plan for Muharram processions and congregations on 8, 9 and 10 Muharram-ul-Haram in Karachi.

In view of Muharram processions, traffic police have announced alternate routes and traffic arrangements for the next three days

As per details, M A Jinnah Road has been divided into 23 sub-sectors, while, shops and all the 287 entry points to M.A. Jinnah road have been sealed. The main congregation centre, Nishtar Park, has been divided into nine sectors

Police officials and sniper squads will be deployed at the 124 buildings from Nishtar Park to M.A. Jinnah Road. The main congregations and Muharram processions will start after getting clearance from bomb disposal squad.

It was further revealed that walkthrough gates and physical search parties have also been made part to the security plan. Five special teams with the names of Eagle and Tiger have also been formed for the security of the Muharram processions.

Emergency will remain in forces in six hospitals of the city, including Jinnah Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, during 8, 9 and 10 Muharram-ul-Haram.

