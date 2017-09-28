Major reshuffle in army top brass

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday announced major reshuffle in high ranking officers. According to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) release, former director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Asim Bajwa has replaced Lt Gen Aamer Riaz as corps commander southern command (Quetta).

Lt Gen Riaz has been transferred to Lahore, where he replaced Corps Commander Lahore, Lt Gen Sadiq Ali.

While Ali has been posted as inspector general of the Arms Branch at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, ISPR added.

Lt Gen Asim Bajwa remained the public face of the military for nearly four-and-a-half years, and was the first three-star general to hold the position.

He was succeeded as DG ISPR by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the current ISPR chief, in Dec 2016.