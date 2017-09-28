Thu September 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Major reshuffle in army top brass

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday announced major reshuffle in high ranking officers. According to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) release, former director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Asim Bajwa has replaced Lt Gen Aamer Riaz as corps commander southern command (Quetta).

As per details released by army media wing, three army officers, including former director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, Lt Gen Riaz and Lt Gen Sadiq Ali have been trasfered and posted.

Lt Gen Asim Bajwa has been posted as corps commander southern command (Quetta), replacing Lt Gen Aamer Riaz, ISPR said.

Lt Gen Riaz has been transferred to Lahore, where he replaced  Corps Commander Lahore, Lt Gen Sadiq Ali.

While Ali has been posted as inspector general of the Arms Branch at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, ISPR added.

Lt Gen Ali will replace Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, who was posted as the inspector general of the Arms Branch by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Lt Gen Asim Bajwa remained the public face of the military for nearly four-and-a-half years, and was the first three-star general to hold the position.

He was succeeded as DG ISPR by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the current ISPR chief, in Dec 2016.

