Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

DG Rangers visits various Imambargahs to review security steps for Moharram

DG Rangers visits various Imambargahs to review security steps for Moharram

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed on Thursday visited various Imambargahs and reviewed special security arrangements being made for the month of Moharrum.

A spokesman for Rangers said that the DG visited Imambargah Shah-i-Khurasan, Imambargah Jaffer Tayyar society, Imambargah Baqiatullah, Ancholi and Abbas Town area.

Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed also held meetings with various scholars, including Allama Talib Johari and officials of imambargahs.

Later, the DG was briefed on security by Rangers’ sector commanders and police officials.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

International, domestic tourism increase in Pakistan

International, domestic tourism increase in Pakistan
PHC receives arrest warrants for Sharif’s children, Safdar

PHC receives arrest warrants for Sharif’s children, Safdar
Sindh governor calls on PM

Sindh governor calls on PM
COAS says Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan

COAS says Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan
Load More load more