Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ostapenko sinks Muguruza, faces Barty in Wuhan semis

Ostapenko sinks Muguruza, faces Barty in Wuhan semis

WUHAN, China:  Latvia´s Jelena Ostapenko sunk Spaniard Garbine Muguruza at a shock-prone Wuhan Open on Thursday, powering through a tight match to bag a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory against the world number one.

Ostapenko, the only seed left in the competition, will now square up to Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals after the Aussie pulled off a major upset against former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

Maria Sakkari of Greece will go head-to-head with France´s Caroline Garcia in the second semi, meaning all four players are aged 23 or under.

Ostapenko, this year´s Roland Garros winner, won the last six games of a compelling match against Muguruza, scoring her first win over a reigning world number one and extending her winning streak to eight in a row.

"It´s my first time beating number one in the world and hopefully not the last time," said Ostapenko, seeded eight.

Muguruza, who had been hunting for her first victory as the top-ranked player in the world, found herself grappling with a knee injury that has plagued her for the past two weeks.

Elsewhere Barty downed Pliskova, the number three seed, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2).
Barty, ranked 37th in the world, failed to convert three match points in the third set but dominated the deciding tiebreak to bag her first ever win against a top-five player.

The 21-year-old Barty had already seen off Agnieszka Radwanska, seeded nine, and Johanna Konta, the fifth seed in a dream run in the humid Chinese city.

The Czech, who is the world number four but who spent eight weeks at number one this year, had looked strong in the earlier rounds as she breezed past China´s Zhang Shuai and Wang Qiang.

In the other quarter-final matches, Sakkari pummelled France´s Alize Cornet 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 and Garcia triumphed over 7-6(7/3), 6-4 over Russia´s Ekaterina Makarova.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Warner ton helps Australia break India winning streak

Warner ton helps Australia break India winning streak
1000 riders throng NY streets with their vintage bikes

1000 riders throng NY streets with their vintage bikes
Thousands of cyclists take part in Velo Birmingham

Thousands of cyclists take part in Velo Birmingham
Karunaratne, Chandimal lift Sri Lanka from 61-3 to 227-4

Karunaratne, Chandimal lift Sri Lanka from 61-3 to 227-4
Load More load more