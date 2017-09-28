International, domestic tourism increase in Pakistan

SWAT: Thanks to the insurgent groups and political militias, tourists are making a comeback in the Swat valley, known as the Switzerland of Pakistan, a region which was previously controlled by Taliban and where Malala Yousufzai was shot.

According to Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, figures of international tourists in Pakistan has tripled since 2013 while domestic tourism has risen by 30 percent.

Managing director of Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., Jonny Bealby said, “Along with security situation, the roads have improved immeasurably reducing journey times.’’

According to Jovago, Pakistan’s hotel booking website, hotel reservations have increased by 80 per cent.

Mukhatar Ali, spokesman for the Pakistan tourism agency, is reported to have said that the government is taking steps to expanding visa-on-arrival service to more countries than the existing 16.

There is a lot of construction work going in northern areas like Naran, Kaghan while also catering to plethora of local tourists who are thronging the place for its scenic beauty and cheap accessibility.