Thu September 28, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

1000 riders throng NY streets with their vintage bikes

Around a thousand bikers took to New York’s main streets on their bikes dressed in three-piece suits and leather shoes to debunk the stereotype of the rough biker crowd.

The rally is called ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’ and is organized every year in more than 600 cities all over the world to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

Held every year on last Sunday of September, these bikers pull out their vintage and contemporary bikes with decals and stickers expressing their personal style.

In order to be part of this annual race, bikers need to be riding a special type of car including CafeRacer, Bobber, Classic, Tracker, Scrambler, Old School, Chopper, Modern Classic, Sidecar, Classic Scooter, or Bat-styled motorcycle.

The race is open for all and without any fee.

The New York Police department also took part in the rally by bringing out its vintage police bikes to pay tribute to the rally and then helped in escorting them.

The rally partners with the Movember Foundation which collects donation to provide support for prostate cancer research and other men’s health issues.

Riders follow a particular dressing style of tweeds, wool, slate gray, plaid and check along with leather loafers and pocket squares.

