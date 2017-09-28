Thousands of cyclists take part in Velo Birmingham

Cyclists from across the UK took part in a 100-mile (161 km) bike road race in three areas of the West Midlands.

Starting from Broad Street in Birmingham city centre, the 15,000 riders travelled through Worcestershire and Staffordshire before returning to Birmingham.

Like every year, in this race, this race also took place in addition to ordinary people, and also played out well.

Former West Bromwich Albion defender Darren Moore took part in the event to raise money for Cure Leukaemia.

He said: "It's tough as you expect, but I'm really, really enjoying it.

"The other bikers are getting me through."

He said the amount derived from this event will be given to the welfare agencies.