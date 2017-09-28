Thu September 28, 2017
September 28, 2017

Southwest Airlines kicks a woman off plane

After the disturbing footage of a United Airlines passenger - who was dragged off plane forcefully - went viral, another similar incident occurred recently, only this time because of dog allergy.

A woman travelling via Southwest Airlines got thrown out of plane after she told the aircraft’s staff that she had a ‘life-threatening’ allergy to two dogs on the plane.

The flight’s crew decided to retain the dogs, while forcibly making the lady exit the plane.

Although Southwest issued an apology to the woman later, it said that any person travelling without a medical certificate may not be allowed to board in case of any allergies to animals or pets.

The video clearly shows how the plane’s staffers lifted the woman and removed her by using excessive force as she struggles with them to break free, as reported by a passenger.

 

