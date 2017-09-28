Unable to speak, Rohingya Muslim children turn to drawings to express pain

The ruthless killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar is an issue that still awaits a definite solution. With thousands of Rohingya Muslims being persecuted every day, a large population of them have sought refuge in the neighbouring Bangladesh, most of them being women and children.

The young minds of these children are infiltrated with moments of fear and violence. Due to this, they have lost their ability to speak and have come up with an alternate way of expressing their horror, pain and misery: through drawings.

Having witnessed the atrocities first hand, Rohingya children are too traumatised to communicate. Those who can, surprisingly, confirm their personal recounts of how it is like to have family members killed in front of their own eyes.

Where Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate, denies any acts of ethnic cleansing, the pictures and drawings of these children speak otherwise.