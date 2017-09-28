Sindh governor calls on PM

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office on Thursday.
The Sindh governor apprised the prime minister on progress related to projects included in the "Karachi package" being funded by the federal government.
The prime minister was also briefed on the matters relating to universities in Sindh.
