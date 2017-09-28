Three top Army officers reshuffled: ISPR

Print Story
RAWALPINDI: Army command on Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa as the new commander of Southern Command, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the existing commander of Southern Command, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, has been appointed the Commander Lahore Corps.
Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali has been made Inspector General Arms at the General Headquarters, it concluded.
