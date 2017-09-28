Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Three top Army officers reshuffled: ISPR

Three top Army officers reshuffled: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Army command on Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa as the new commander of Southern Command, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Thursday. 

According to the statement, the existing commander of Southern Command, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, has been appointed the Commander Lahore Corps.

Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali has been made Inspector General Arms at the General Headquarters, it concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PN cognizant of need for futuristic growth of maritime sector: Naval Chief

PN cognizant of need for futuristic growth of maritime sector: Naval Chief
Arrest warrants for Sharif family sent at their London address

Arrest warrants for Sharif family sent at their London address
Shahbaz meets Nawaz, discusses key issues

Shahbaz meets Nawaz, discusses key issues
Five ‘terrorists’ killed in Karachi

Five ‘terrorists’ killed in Karachi
Load More load more