Thu September 28, 2017
Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Brazilian woman claims to have visited 63 active volcanoes

RIO DE JANEIRO: Having been to 63 active volcanoes, Rosaly Lopes is a planetary geologist and a volcanologist who not only studies volcanoes but finds them very intriguing and welcoming.

Having been trained in collecting samples of volcanoes, she developed a thing for the magnanimity and beauty of volcanoes. She has visited 63 volcanoes and has even discovered some active volcanoes in different continents.

A volcano called Yasur is an active volcano and a personal favorite of Rosaly which she recommends to all thrill seekers. It has eruptions that look like fireworks and is a spectacular sight to watch. Visitors can drive up to the crater, climb some concrete steps and find a spot to sit and bask in the glory of the magnificent view.

Rosaly is accredited with discovering volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon lo too.

