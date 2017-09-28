Karunaratne, Chandimal lift Sri Lanka from 61-3 to 227-4

ABU DHABI: Opener Dimuth Karunaratne and captain Dinesh Chandimal lifted Sri Lanka from a precarious 61-3 at lunch to a respectable 227-4 at close on the opening day of the first Test here at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka lost three early wickets before lunch but Karunaratne and Chandimal came to rescue and added exact 100 runs for the fourth wicket before the opener fell for 93.

Later, Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella steered their team to 227 for four at close, adding 66 runs for an unbeaten fifth wicket stand.

Chandimal was not out on 60 while Dickwella was unbeaten on 42.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed two wickets for 59 and fast bowler Hasan Ali took one for 58 for Pakistan.

Yasir became the joint second fastest bowler to claim 150 Test wickets when he dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne leg before for nought in the first session. he reached the milestone in his 27th Test match, equalling the mark of illustrious countryman Waqar Younis.

The Test match is Pakistan´s first since the retirement in May of Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

