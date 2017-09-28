Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

More than 500,000 Rohingya enter Bangladesh: UN

More than 500,000 Rohingya enter Bangladesh: UN

COX´S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The number of Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh since violence broke out in Myanmar´s Rakhine state on August 25 has exceeded half a million, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The new figure of 501,800 -- up from around 480,000 -- was due mainly to the counting of refugees not previously included in the tally rather than a dramatic increase in arrivals.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Brazilian woman claims to have visited 63 active volcanoes

Brazilian woman claims to have visited 63 active volcanoes
N. Korean firms in China ordered to close by January

N. Korean firms in China ordered to close by January
Myanmar says poised to take back ´verified´ Rohingya refugees

Myanmar says poised to take back ´verified´ Rohingya refugees
Suicide car bomb kills at least 12 Afghan police

Suicide car bomb kills at least 12 Afghan police
Load More load more