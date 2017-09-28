More than 500,000 Rohingya enter Bangladesh: UN

Print Story
COX´S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The number of Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh since violence broke out in Myanmar´s Rakhine state on August 25 has exceeded half a million, the United Nations said on Thursday.
The new figure of 501,800 -- up from around 480,000 -- was due mainly to the counting of refugees not previously included in the tally rather than a dramatic increase in arrivals.
