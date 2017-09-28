Warner ton steers Aussies to 334-5 against India

BANGALORE, India: Opener David Warner hit a sparkling century in his 100th one-day international to guide Australia to 334-5 against India on Thursday.

The swashbuckling opener combined with Aaron Finch to gave the visitors a 231-run first wicket start in the fourth match of the five-game series after they elected to bat.

Australia are playing for pride in Bangalore after losing the first three games.

The left-right batting pair of Warner, who hit 124 off 119 balls, and Finch, who made 94, pulverised the Indian bowlers attack in the first 35 overs.

The left-handed Warner hit 12 fours and four sixes. It was his 14th ODI century since making his debut at Hobart in 2009.

The batsman got to his milestone with a boundary off part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav, jumping for joy as the runs were marked up. He later fell to Jadhav´s off-spin and walked off to a standing ovation.

Finch, who missed out on his second successive century, soon followed his partner after getting caught at mid-on off paceman Umesh Yadav.Yadav, who returned figures of 4-71, got the prized scalp of skipper Steve Smith to bag his 100th ODI wicket.

The visitors lost three wickets in just 15 deliveries. But Travis Head and Peter Handscomb forged a 63-run fourth-wicket partnership to halt the Indian fightback with some intelligent batting.

Handscomb made a 30-ball 43, laced with three fours and a six, before being bowled by Yadav. Head made an effective 29.