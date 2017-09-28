Warner ton steers Aussies to 334-5 against India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGALORE, India: Opener David Warner hit a sparkling century in his 100th one-day international to guide Australia to 334-5 against India on Thursday.
The swashbuckling opener combined with Aaron Finch to gave the visitors a 231-run first wicket start in the fourth match of the five-game series after they elected to bat.
Australia are playing for pride in Bangalore after losing the first three games.
The left-right batting pair of Warner, who hit 124 off 119 balls, and Finch, who made 94, pulverised the Indian bowlers attack in the first 35 overs.
The left-handed Warner hit 12 fours and four sixes. It was his 14th ODI century since making his debut at Hobart in 2009.
The batsman got to his milestone with a boundary off part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav, jumping for joy as the runs were marked up. He later fell to Jadhav´s off-spin and walked off to a standing ovation.
Finch, who missed out on his second successive century, soon followed his partner after getting caught at mid-on off paceman Umesh Yadav.Yadav, who returned figures of 4-71, got the prized scalp of skipper Steve Smith to bag his 100th ODI wicket.
The visitors lost three wickets in just 15 deliveries. But Travis Head and Peter Handscomb forged a 63-run fourth-wicket partnership to halt the Indian fightback with some intelligent batting.
Handscomb made a 30-ball 43, laced with three fours and a six, before being bowled by Yadav. Head made an effective 29.
Comments