Thu September 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Shahbaz meets Nawaz, discusses key issues

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Sources said that during the meeting that lasted for four-and-a-half-hour the two leaders discussed the cases being faced by the Sharif family and party matters.

After the meeting, the Punjab chief minister had left for Jati Umra residence.

The two top PML-N leaders also held a meeting on Wednesday, in which they discussed matters related to PML-N’s president-ship and party’s internal situation.

