Nawaz Sharif in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a question related to Nawaz Sharif was asked from a contestant.

“Who among these leaders has served thrice as prime minister but never completed a full term in office?,” the host of the hit show, Amitabh Bachchan asked.

The four options given included Sheikh Haseena, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nawaz Sharif and Khaleeda Zia. The question was for 320,000 Indian Rupees.

The contestant had little hesitation before he gave correct answer.

Big B asked the participant why was he so sure the option he chose was correct before handing him the cheque. The participant then recalled two events in which Sharif was removed from power: 1999 military coup and July 2017 disqualification in the wake of Panama Papers controversy.

Nawaz Sharif became the Prime Minister of Pakistan thrice but could never complete a full term in office. He was recently disqualified as Prime Minister by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.