Watch the First Trailer for 'Acts of Vengeance'

Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller titled Acts of Vengeance, about a lawyer who goes for revenge after his wife and daughter are killed.

We have heard that exact emotional plot description 100 times before, so here is yet another vengeance movie for those who want it.

Starring Antonio Banderas as Frank Valera, with a cast including Cristina Serafini as his wife, plus Karl Urban, David Sakurai, Paz Vega, Robert Forster, Lillian Blankenship, and Clint Dyer.

This film is obviously all about the action, and the act of getting vengeance though doubted it has much more to offer.