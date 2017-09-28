Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Watch the First Trailer for 'Acts of Vengeance'

Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller titled Acts of Vengeance, about a lawyer who goes for revenge after his wife and daughter are killed.

We have heard that exact emotional plot description 100 times before, so here is yet another vengeance movie for those who want it.

Starring Antonio Banderas as Frank Valera, with a cast including Cristina Serafini as his wife, plus Karl Urban, David Sakurai, Paz Vega, Robert Forster, Lillian Blankenship, and Clint Dyer.

This film is obviously all about the action, and the act of getting vengeance though doubted it has much more to offer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Nawaz Sharif in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Nawaz Sharif in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
‘Jia aur Jia' trailer will make you go on a trip with your girl gang

‘Jia aur Jia' trailer will make you go on a trip with your girl gang
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to share screen space

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to share screen space
Here’s what The Death of Stalin’s trailer is all about

Here’s what The Death of Stalin’s trailer is all about
Load More load more