Thu September 28, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Sri Lanka win toss and bat in first Pakistan Test

Yasir picks two as Pakistan take advantage at lunch

ABU DHABI: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah tore into the Sri Lankan top-order batting during the first session of the first Test at Abu Dhabi, becoming the fastest Pakistani to bag 150 Test wickets.

With two wickets during the opening session, Shah broke Waqar Younis' record to achieve the feat, slowing down Sri Lanka after Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat first. 

Pacer Hasan Ali bowled out opener Silva, handing Pakistan the first breakthrough of the session.

Sri Lanka were 61-3 off 28.1 overs at lunch.

The Test is Pakistan´s first without ace batsman Younis Khan and their most successful Test skipper, Misbah-ul-Haq, who retired in May this year.

