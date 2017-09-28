Take a look inside the world’s largest luxury private jet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is the world's largest private charter jet, and it's big enough to fit the entire Kardashian-Jenner entourage on-board.
The Crystal Skye is a converted Boeing 777 plane, which now seats 88 lucky fliers - compared to the usual 300 plus passengers.
Made from a converted Boeing 777 plane, the Crystal Skye is the largest private jet in the world.
It launched last month - and offers a unique service for the world's wealthiest flyers.
There are 88 seat-beds and a 24-person restaurant on board. While six luxury bathrooms should ensure customers feel right at home.
