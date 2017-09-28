Take a look inside the world’s largest luxury private jet

This is the world's largest private charter jet, and it's big enough to fit the entire Kardashian-Jenner entourage on-board.

The Crystal Skye is a converted Boeing 777 plane, which now seats 88 lucky fliers - compared to the usual 300 plus passengers.

It launched last month - and offers a unique service for the world's wealthiest flyers.

There are 88 seat-beds and a 24-person restaurant on board. While six luxury bathrooms should ensure customers feel right at home.