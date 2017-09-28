'A fairytale without the prince': Italian woman 'marries herself'

An Italian woman has married herself in a ceremony complete with white dress, three-layer wedding cake, bridesmaids and 70 guests.

"I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves," said Laura Mesi, a 40-year-old fitness trainer. "You can have a fairytale even without the prince."

Laura says the idea of a solo wedding came to her two years ago, after a 12-year relationship ended.

"I told friends and family that if I had not found my soul-mate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself," she told a local newspaper.

"If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I'll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him."

Mesi says she is the first Italian woman to hold a solo ceremony. In May, a man, Nello Ruggiero, said "yes" to himself in a ceremony in Naples.