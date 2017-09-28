Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

'A fairytale without the prince': Italian woman 'marries herself'

An Italian woman has married herself in a ceremony complete with white dress, three-layer wedding cake, bridesmaids and 70 guests.

"I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves," said Laura Mesi, a 40-year-old fitness trainer. "You can have a fairytale even without the prince."

Laura says the idea of a solo wedding came to her two years ago, after a 12-year relationship ended.

"I told friends and family that if I had not found my soul-mate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself," she told a local newspaper.

"If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I'll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him."

Mesi says she is the first Italian woman to hold a solo ceremony. In May, a man, Nello Ruggiero, said "yes" to himself in a ceremony in Naples.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Take a look inside the world’s largest luxury private jet

Take a look inside the world’s largest luxury private jet
Young chefs battle to represent France in the Olympics of cooking

Young chefs battle to represent France in the Olympics of cooking
Sachin Tendulkar gifts BMW to Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar gifts BMW to Virender Sehwag
Roast Duck Festival sets a new Guinness World Record

Roast Duck Festival sets a new Guinness World Record
Load More load more