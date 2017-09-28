'A fairytale without the prince': Italian woman 'marries herself'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An Italian woman has married herself in a ceremony complete with white dress, three-layer wedding cake, bridesmaids and 70 guests.
"I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves," said Laura Mesi, a 40-year-old fitness trainer. "You can have a fairytale even without the prince."
Laura says the idea of a solo wedding came to her two years ago, after a 12-year relationship ended.
"I told friends and family that if I had not found my soul-mate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself," she told a local newspaper.
"If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I'll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him."
Mesi says she is the first Italian woman to hold a solo ceremony. In May, a man, Nello Ruggiero, said "yes" to himself in a ceremony in Naples.
