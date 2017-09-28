Thu September 28, 2017
Sports

REUTERS
September 28, 2017

Sangakkara calls time on first-class career, goes out on a high

LONDON: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara says he is retiring from first-class cricket at the perfect time after a remarkable English county championship season with Surrey.

The 39-year-old left-handed batsman made an unbeaten 35 in his final first-class innings against Lancashire to finish the campaign with eight centuries and 1,491 runs at an average of 106.50."I´ll miss it terribly, without a doubt, but that´s a good thing," he told the BBC on Wednesday.

"A lot of players walk away bitter and upset and regretting a lot of the things that might have been.

"I walk away with a few regrets, like anyone would, but I´m absolutely happy with the way I played the game and what I´ve achieved.

"Sometimes you hold on a bit too long and I always think it´s better to let go a bit sooner than later.

"Sangakkara, who quit test cricket in 2015, is fifth in the list of all-time run scorers.

He will continue to play in international Twenty20 competitions next year.

