Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran flays Khawaja Asif for 'undermining' national security

Imran flays Khawaja Asif for 'undermining' national security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran on Thursday  took an exception to Khawaja Asif for his comments regarding banned outfits and termed them a step towards undermining Pakistan’s national security and interest.

In a series of tweets, Khan said it was was evident from the minister's remarks that  Dawn Leaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to malign Pakistan army just when it was busy dealing with crisis on multiple fronts.

He alleged that Sharif family and their cronies  are desperate to please the US/India lobby because of their assets in the West.

The looted money from corruption prevalent in the West is the reason why Sharifs are more than willing to please the foreign lobbies, Imran Khan said.

The tweets came out in response to Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif’s latest interview. 

Kh Asif's comments of ownership of militant gps coming from a Foreign Min undermining Pak security. With such a FM, who needs enemies? https://t.co/2fAqxMUHYh

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI's Naeemul Haq accuses Intelligence Bureau of spying on JIT

PTI's Naeemul Haq accuses Intelligence Bureau of spying on JIT
‘Legend’ Abid Sher Ali celebrates social media milestone with a badass picture

‘Legend’ Abid Sher Ali celebrates social media milestone with a badass picture
Lovely Twitter exchange between Wasim Akram, Shaniera and Humayun Saeed

Lovely Twitter exchange between Wasim Akram, Shaniera and Humayun Saeed
Momina, Resham named in BBC's 100 most influential women list

Momina, Resham named in BBC's 100 most influential women list
Load More load more