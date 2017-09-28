Young chefs battle to represent France in the Olympics of cooking

Young chefs from around France vied for the Bocuse d'Or title and a chance to wear the tricolor in the Olympics of cooking.

Eight chefs, mostly in their early 30s, donned their aprons and turned their passions into sport, as they competed in Paris in a two-day contest that ended on Wednesday.

Under a five-hour limit, each contestant with the help of two assistants prepared two dishes: a plate of langoustines with wheat-vegetable appetizers; and an eight-person dish of beef fillet dressed with its juices and accompanied by marrow bone-based sidings.

Competition director and head chef in the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Le Clos des Cimes, Regis Marcon, said the contenders will be judged on cooking technique, avoidance of waste, cleanliness in the kitchen, presentation of the dish, and above all, taste.

"What matters to us above all is the soul of the plate, the coherence, the balance in the aromas," Marcon said.

Bocuse d'Or was established in 1987 by Lyon chef Paul Bocuse, known for creating a healthier, less opulent way of cooking called Nouvelle Cuisine.

Wednesday's victor will go on to compete in Bocuse d'Or Europe in Turino next year. The reigning champion of the grand final is American chef Mathew Peters.

The next international final will be held in Lyon in 2019.