‘Jia aur Jia' trailer will make you go on a trip with your girl gang

The trailer of Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin starrer Jia Aur Jia is finally here and it'll make you pack your bags and go on a trip with your girl gang. Directed by Howard Rosemeyer, the film the story of two starkly strangers, who meet on a life-changing road trip with just one thing in common - their names. While Kalki is a quirky and edgy Jia, Richa's Jia is slightly controlled and strict.

The film looks like a fresh breath of air, with an all-female lead going on a trip across Sweden for self-discovery, facing new adventures and challenges.

Richa and Kalki both play Jia in the film and in real life too both share a great rapport with each other.

Richa Chadda says, "Kalki and I really enjoyed filming this in the picturesque locales of Sweden. It's a slice-of-life film about two girls on a road trip. They meet a guy in Sweden and the story takes an unexpected turn. It's massive fun."

Jia Aur Jia releases on October 27.