Thu September 28, 2017
Entertainment

September 28, 2017

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to share screen space

Fans are gearing up to see their favorite action heroes together on the silver screen for the very first time. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to show their brilliant acting skills in a new film.

According to Indian media, on Yash Chopra’s birthday the news has been announced to the public that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will act together.

Film will come out in cinemas on January 25, 2019.

Currently, Hrithik is busy filming his film Super 30 and Tiger Shroff is getting prepared for his new release Baaghi 2.

