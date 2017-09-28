Thu September 28, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Kite Festival kick-starts in Estonia

A yearly International Kite Festival has started in the Estonian city of Parnu. Dozens of kite flyers from Estonia and other countries are taking part in the festival.

Hundreds of different kinds of kites of multiple designs, colors and patterns are showcased in the sky during the festival which is conducted on the beach side of the Estonian City.

Unique and attractive kites make this festival one of a kind. Hundreds of people are enjoying the stunning display of kites in the sky.

 

