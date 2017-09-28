Sachin Tendulkar gifts BMW to Virender Sehwag

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also the brand ambassador of BMW India, has just gifted former teammate Virender Sehwag a BMW 730 Ld luxury sedan. Prices of BMW’s flagship luxury car start at 1.38 crore rupees in Delhi, the city where Sehwag currently resides.

Sehwag tweeted this picture from his Twitter handle yesterday. Sehwag is known to enjoy luxurious cars, and his other ride is a Bentley Continental, a super luxury that’s priced higher than the BMW he just got gifted. It remains unclear if Sehwag paid in full for the new BMW 7’er or if it was heavily discounted. Generally, brands discount cars when they deliver to celebrities, hoping to ride on the good publicity such a measure tends to bring them.

Coming to the car itself, the BMW 730 Ld is powered by a 3 liter, inline 6 cylinder turbo diesel engine that makes 262 Bhp-620 Nm. Torque transmission to the rear wheels happens by means of an eight speed automatic transmission. The car gets 6 airbags all around to protect its occupants, and is packed with safety features such as ESP, ABS, traction control, hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitor. It runs on run-flat tyres and weighs nearly two tons.