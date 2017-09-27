Italy woman 'marries herself' after not finding perfect partner

LONDON: Amid growing criticism, an Italian woman stunned many by setting up an example of marrying herself, as she believes that "each of us must first of all love ourselves," said Laura Mesi, a 40-year-old fitness trainer.

According to BBC, Laura Mesi dressed in a white gown and was joined by 70 family and friends for the self-marriage ceremony, which is not legally recognised.

But not everyone welcomes the trend, with some calling it narcissistic, and others criticising it as a pointless submission to a patriarchal institution.

Mesi even paid for the €10,000 (£8,700) wedding herself and had a cake made - with a figurine of just her on top of it. She even went on honeymoon to Egypt - by herself, report said.

While sharing the concept that made her marry herself, Laura said that idea of a solo wedding came to her two years ago, when she suffered a break up after a 12-year relationship, then she promised her friends to merry herself if she failed to find a perfect partner. Whereas, she hasn’t ruled out eventually marrying another person, but says her happiness does not depend on finding a man.

Ms Mesi has brushed off the catty comments, saying "nothing and no-one can turn off my smile".

But in media interviews she acknowledges that solo weddings might not be for everyone. To marry yourself, she says, you need a certain amount of money, the support of those around you, and - above all - "a pinch of madness".