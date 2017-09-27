Wed September 27, 2017
World

REUTERS
September 28, 2017

Trump administration proposes refugee cap of 45,000 in report to Congress

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is proposing taking in a maximum of 45,000 refugees in the 2018 fiscal year, the administration said in a report to Congress on Wednesday that was provided to Reuters.

The administration proposed taking in a maximum of 19,000 refugees from Africa, 5,000 from East Asia, 2,000 from Europe and Central Asia, 1,500 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and 17,500 from the Middle East and south Asia, the report said.

