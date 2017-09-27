Murguruza wins as Barty beats Radwanska

WUHAN: World number one Garbine Muguruza survived a scare to beat qualifier Magda Linette and reach the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open in China.

The Spaniard, 23, lost just three points on her serve in the first set.

But Pole Linette dominated the second set before the Wimbledon champion won 6-2 1-6 6-4, setting up a meeting with French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Elsewhere, Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was beaten by Australia's Ashleigh Barty 4-6 6-0 6-4.

Barty fired 40 winners to Radwanska's 12 in a match lasting one hour and 57 minutes.

Radwanska, 28, has fallen from world number three at the end of 2016 to 13 before this event.

World number 37 Barty knocked out Great Britain's Johanna Konta in the last 32 and now faces Karolina Pliskova after the Czech's 6-2 6-1 win over Qiang Wang.

The winner of Barty's meeting with world number four Pliskova will face either Muguruza or Ostapenko in the semi-finals.