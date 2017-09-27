Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Murguruza wins as Barty beats Radwanska

Murguruza wins as Barty beats Radwanska

WUHAN: World number one Garbine Muguruza survived a scare to beat qualifier Magda Linette and reach the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open in China.

The Spaniard, 23, lost just three points on her serve in the first set.

But Pole Linette dominated the second set before the Wimbledon champion won 6-2 1-6 6-4, setting up a meeting with French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Elsewhere, Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was beaten by Australia's Ashleigh Barty 4-6 6-0 6-4.

Barty fired 40 winners to Radwanska's 12 in a match lasting one hour and 57 minutes.

Radwanska, 28, has fallen from world number three at the end of 2016 to 13 before this event.

World number 37 Barty knocked out Great Britain's Johanna Konta in the last 32 and now faces Karolina Pliskova after the Czech's 6-2 6-1 win over Qiang Wang.

The winner of Barty's meeting with world number four Pliskova will face either Muguruza or Ostapenko in the semi-finals.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

´We´re exhausted´, says Radwanska as seeds sink at Wuhan

´We´re exhausted´, says Radwanska as seeds sink at Wuhan
Stokes included in England´s Ashes squad despite broken hand

Stokes included in England´s Ashes squad despite broken hand
Pakistan enter new Test era without Misbah and Younis

Pakistan enter new Test era without Misbah and Younis
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series: Both captains express high hopes

Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series: Both captains express high hopes
Load More load more