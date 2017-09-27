Wed September 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Bilawal says PTI, MQM becoming threat to parliament’s stability

LAHORE: Criticising the PTI and MQM-P for their joint move to change the opposition leader in the National Assembly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto termed the plan as a threat to the stability of parliament.

He also declared the step as a negative sign for supremacy of the lower house of parliament.

Bilawal alleged that the PTI and MQM were being run by remote control, saying both the parties were busy in conspiring against the system.

The PPP chairman blamed PTI and MQM for damaging the house by their actions.

Furthermore, Bilawal praised Khurshid Shah for playing a pivotal role in defending the parliament and working for its supremacy.

Meanwhile, opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said that the unnatural alliance of PTI and MQM would not continue for long.

