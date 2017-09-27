Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Meters long fountain erupts as water pipeline bursts in Singapore

Meters long fountain erupts as water pipeline bursts in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Normally, when a pipeline bursts the entire affected area depicts an image of flooded area. Similar incident took place in Singapore where a pipeline busted accidentally and a fountain of a three story building’s height erupted all of a sudden.

Not only this residential area looked like a river but meters long fountains erupted due to it caused massive flow of water and a disruption in the traffic.

The administration came into action after the bursting of pipeline and work has been started for its recovery.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Afghanistan's only female governor replaced by man

Afghanistan's only female governor replaced by man
Iraq PM demands annulment of Kurdish independence vote

Iraq PM demands annulment of Kurdish independence vote
Six rockets land near Kabul airport after US Defense Secretary arrives

Six rockets land near Kabul airport after US Defense Secretary arrives
No Indian boots on the ground in Afghanistan: minister

No Indian boots on the ground in Afghanistan: minister
Load More load more