Meters long fountain erupts as water pipeline bursts in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Normally, when a pipeline bursts the entire affected area depicts an image of flooded area. Similar incident took place in Singapore where a pipeline busted accidentally and a fountain of a three story building’s height erupted all of a sudden.
Not only this residential area looked like a river but meters long fountains erupted due to it caused massive flow of water and a disruption in the traffic.
The administration came into action after the bursting of pipeline and work has been started for its recovery.
