Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Tomato prices skyrocket: CM urges agri dept to reduce middlemen’s role

Tomato prices skyrocket: CM urges agri dept to reduce middlemen’s role

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of skyrocketing prices of tomato, onion and others vegetables has directed the agriculture department to intervene into market, reducing the role of middlemen.

In a statement issued from the CM House here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the price of tomato had reached to Rs250 per kilograms.

It is beyond the approach of poor people. “I feel it is an artificial price hike created by hoarders,” he added.

Murad directed Minister for Agriculture & Home Sohail Anwar Siyal to personally look into the matter and check the middlemen’s role.

He said that Thatta and Sujawal districts produce early tomato crops, therefore necessary arrangements be made to bring the crop of these areas to the Karachi market.

“It seems as if the middlemen have also purchased the tomato crop in Thatta and Sujawal districts but this must be stopped," he said.

The chief minister also urged the agriculture department to take necessary measures to regulate the price of others vegetables which are the only source of food for the poor people.

The commissioners, deputy commissioners and market committees must play their roles to control artificial price hike, he directed.

He also ordered the arrest of hoarders and those who have created artificial price hike of tomato and other vegetables.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Gold smuggling likely to rise during India's festival season

Gold smuggling likely to rise during India's festival season
ADB approves $800 million to improve connectivity, trade in Pakistan

ADB approves $800 million to improve connectivity, trade in Pakistan
World´s biggest uncut diamond sells for $53m

World´s biggest uncut diamond sells for $53m
Grand auto show in Indonesia

Grand auto show in Indonesia
Load More load more