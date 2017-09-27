Tomato prices skyrocket: CM urges agri dept to reduce middlemen’s role

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of skyrocketing prices of tomato, onion and others vegetables has directed the agriculture department to intervene into market, reducing the role of middlemen.

In a statement issued from the CM House here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the price of tomato had reached to Rs250 per kilograms.

It is beyond the approach of poor people. “I feel it is an artificial price hike created by hoarders,” he added.

Murad directed Minister for Agriculture & Home Sohail Anwar Siyal to personally look into the matter and check the middlemen’s role.

He said that Thatta and Sujawal districts produce early tomato crops, therefore necessary arrangements be made to bring the crop of these areas to the Karachi market.

“It seems as if the middlemen have also purchased the tomato crop in Thatta and Sujawal districts but this must be stopped," he said.

The chief minister also urged the agriculture department to take necessary measures to regulate the price of others vegetables which are the only source of food for the poor people.

The commissioners, deputy commissioners and market committees must play their roles to control artificial price hike, he directed.

He also ordered the arrest of hoarders and those who have created artificial price hike of tomato and other vegetables.