International Dragon Boat Festival held in Oakland

OAKLAND, California: An interesting race between boats took place in the traditional Dragon Boat Festival in Oakland. Hundreds of people took part in the festival.

About one hundred teams from different countries including America took part in the 22nd annual International Dragon Boat Festival race that took place on a lake in Oakland, California.

Not only a distance of 500 meters was covered in the boat race but the occasion provided a perfect platform for the participants to demonstrate their expert skills.

Thousands of people watched this unique kind of boat race and enjoyed it.