'Rainbow village' in Indonesia gets colourful makeover

RANDUSARI, Indonesia: A village in Indonesia has been termed as the ‘Rainbow Village’ for the colorful makeover that it received recently.

The project was completed in more than a month. The manpower and resources for the makeover was provided by the Indonesian Builders Association.

The place is full of artsy surprises in every nook and corner. Some of the highlights of the village include: a pair of angel wings surrounded by rainbow rays, a 3D shark appearing to bite passers-by, and poles with little colorful fluttering flags. Every staircase in the village has a vibrant color of its own and is a sight to watch.

This idea is a brainchild of a 54-year-old teacher, Slamet Widodo who got inspired by similar transformations that other villages had gone through. “Hopefully Kampung Pelangi will be the biggest colorful village in Indonesia and offer a new tourist attraction in Semarang.”

“The idea to create Kampung Pelango came after we saw the beauty of Kampung Warna-warni and Kampung Tridi in Malang, and later Kampung Kali Code in Yogyakarta,” he told the Jakarta Post.

The village has been well-received so far as thousands of tourists throng the village to take selfies in this eye-catching village.