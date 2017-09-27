Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

'Rainbow village' in Indonesia gets colourful makeover

'Rainbow village' in Indonesia gets colourful makeover

RANDUSARI, Indonesia: A village in Indonesia has been termed as the ‘Rainbow Village’ for the colorful makeover that it received recently.

 

The project was completed in more than a month. The manpower and resources for the makeover was provided by the Indonesian Builders Association.

 

The place is full of artsy surprises in every nook and corner. Some of the highlights of the village include: a pair of angel wings surrounded by rainbow rays, a 3D shark appearing to bite passers-by, and poles with little colorful fluttering flags. Every staircase in the village has a vibrant color of its own and is a sight to watch.

 

This idea is a brainchild of a 54-year-old teacher, Slamet Widodo who got inspired by similar transformations that other villages had gone through. “Hopefully Kampung Pelangi will be the biggest colorful village in Indonesia and offer a new tourist attraction in Semarang.”

 

“The idea to create Kampung Pelango came after we saw the beauty of Kampung Warna-warni and Kampung Tridi in Malang, and later Kampung Kali Code in Yogyakarta,” he told the Jakarta Post.

 

The village has been well-received so far as thousands of tourists throng the village to take selfies in this eye-catching village.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Hot Air Balloon Festival kick starts in Texas

Hot Air Balloon Festival kick starts in Texas
Check out this new trailer for ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’

Check out this new trailer for ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’
‘Geostorm’ trailer uses weather as a weapon

‘Geostorm’ trailer uses weather as a weapon
Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Ygritte are engaged

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Ygritte are engaged
Load More load more