Kulsoom readmitted to hospital: Nawaz likely to leave for London on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London on Thursday to attend his ailing wife, sources say.

They said that Nawaz, who appeared yesterday before an accountability court in corruption cases filed on the orders of the Supreme Court as per July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case, would leave for London on Thursday after his wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s health deteriorated on late Wednesday.

The former prime minister visited an office of a private courier company to collect his passport after having his UK visa renewed.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister, in her tweet said that her mother was admitted to hospital again on late Wednesday.

Ami was taken & admitted to the hospital again late last night. Drs are trying to stabilise her condition. Request for prayers. Allahu Shafi — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 27, 2017