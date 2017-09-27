Wed September 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Share

Nawaz meets Shahbaz, discusses key issues

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif at his residence here on Wednesday.

During the meeting that lasted for one-hour-and-45-minute, the two leaders discussed matters related to PML-N’s presidentship and party’s internal situation.

Sources said that soon another meeting is also likely between the two top PML-N leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former prime minister appeared before the accountability court briefly in corruption cases filed on the orders of the Supreme Court as per July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

