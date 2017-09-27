Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series: Both captains express high hopes

ABU DHABI: As the first match of the two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka starts on Thursday, captains of both teams have expressed high hopes here on Wednesday.

Both captains Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan and Dinesh Chandimal of Sri Lanka were speaking at a press conference in a trophy-unveiling ceremony, a day before the first Test match to be played at Abu Dhabi.

Sarfraz said the series would be challenging for the Pakistan team while his opponent team's captain Dinesh Chandimal said that due to the retirement of Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan, Sri Lanka would have an advantage over Pakistan.

Paying tribute to the Pakistan legends, Chandimal said: “Misbah and Younis, both played great cricket throughout their careers, it is an advantage for the Sri Lanka that two strong players are not in Pakistani batting unit.”

He said that the Sri Lankan team requires just one win to get a winning rhythm, adding that the team is focusing not on one match – but on the entire series.

The Sri Lankan captain said that the team has not yet discussed its tour to Lahore.

Before Chandimal's talk to media, Sarfraz spoke on the occasion and said that the series against Sri Lanka would be challenging for the Pakistani team.

He said that he would tell the Sri Lanka players that Pakistan is a safe place and they should visit it to play the scheduled T20 International.

The Pakistan captain said that Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq would strengthen the team’s middle order batting while leg-spinner Yasir Shah would play a pivotal role in the series.

“I have learned a lot from Misbah and Younis. My team’s passion and hopes are high, we will certainly give a good performance,” he said.