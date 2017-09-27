Iraq PM demands annulment of Kurdish independence vote

Print Story
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi demanded on Wednesday that this week´s vote on independence for the autonomous Kurdish region be annulled.
"The referendum must be annulled and dialogue initiated in the framework of the constitution. We will never hold talks on the results of the referendum," he told Iraqi lawmakers.
The results of Monday´s referendum have not yet been announced but an overwhelming "yes" vote was widely expected.
