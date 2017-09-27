Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Check out this new trailer for ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’

With just a few weeks till its release, Lionsgate has shared a new trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie that features our favourite equestrian childhood characters.

My Little Pony: The Movie follows Twilight Sparkle and her five friends — Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity — as they try to save their land from the evil Commander Tempest’s invading forces.

The animated film boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Sia, Kristin Chenoweth, Uzo Aduba, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber and Michael Peña among others.

My Little Pony: The Movie is set for release on October 6.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

‘Geostorm’ trailer uses weather as a weapon

‘Geostorm’ trailer uses weather as a weapon
Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Ygritte are engaged

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Ygritte are engaged
Hrithik Roshan will play Anand Kumar in the film Super 30

Hrithik Roshan will play Anand Kumar in the film Super 30
‘Gotti’ explores life of New York mafia boss

‘Gotti’ explores life of New York mafia boss
Load More load more