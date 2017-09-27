Check out this new trailer for ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’

With just a few weeks till its release, Lionsgate has shared a new trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie that features our favourite equestrian childhood characters.

My Little Pony: The Movie follows Twilight Sparkle and her five friends — Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity — as they try to save their land from the evil Commander Tempest’s invading forces.

The animated film boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Sia, Kristin Chenoweth, Uzo Aduba, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber and Michael Peña among others.

My Little Pony: The Movie is set for release on October 6.