Blast leaves four security personnel inured in Khyber Agency

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four security personnel were injured when roadside bombs went off near Afghan border.
The explosions took place as a vehicle of security patrol passed by Shorki area of Khyber Agency, leaving four injured and damaging the vehicle.
The injured were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. Heavy contingent of forces were sent to the area where a search operation was underway.
Comments