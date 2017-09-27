Wed September 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Blast leaves four security personnel inured in Khyber Agency

Four security personnel were injured when roadside bombs went off near Afghan border.

The explosions took place as a vehicle of security patrol passed by Shorki area of Khyber Agency, leaving four injured and damaging the vehicle.

The injured were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. Heavy contingent of forces were sent to the area where a search operation was underway.

 

