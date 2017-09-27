Roast Duck Festival sets a new Guinness World Record

A new Guinness World Record was created at the Yiliang Roast Duck Festival in China. Over 3,000 ducks, weighing 3,690 kg, were roasted in 266 ovens. The roasted ducks were all given away to local nursing homes and low-income families.

The festival mainly includes eight activities. For instance, the opening ceremony, skills competition of cooking roast duck, issuing the Guinness world record certificate, closing ceremony and other activities. What’s more, the roast ducks cooked during skills competition of cooking roast duck will be freely distribute to the poor and the weak.