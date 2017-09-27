Wed September 27, 2017
World

AFP
September 27, 2017

US Defense Secretary Mattis and NATO chief Stoltenberg in Kabul

Six rockets land near Kabul airport after US Defense Secretary arrives

KABUL: Six rockets landed near Kabul´s international airport on Wednesday after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis flew to the Afghan capital for talks, an official said.

The volley of missiles struck near the military section of the airport but there were no casualties or immediate claim of responsibility, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.

Police have cordoned off the area to find the exact location from which the rockets were fired, he said, adding that no flights were cancelled.

The attack came hours after Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital, the first member of Donald Trump´s cabinet to visit the war-torn country since his pledge to stay the course in America´s longest war.

In This Story

