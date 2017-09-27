Wed September 27, 2017
Lifestyle

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

This £99 ice cream is served with edible diamonds

If you want to eat like a billionaire, you could have a chance to eat now. A department store in London is serving up an insanely decadent – and pricey – ice cream cone this week, aptly named "The Billionaire's Soft Serve."

Created by experts at the U.K.'s Snowflake Gelato, the overweight ice cream comes complete with gold leaf flakes and edible diamonds.

The cone is "a take on the childish love of soft serve," according to Selfridges, where the treat is being exclusively sold in the Snowflake Gelato's boutique.

The dish claims to be Britain's most expensive ice cream. It'll cost you about $160 and weighs 350g.

Here's what you'll get for your money:

Salted caramel gelato.

Handmade cone, dipped in criollo Madagascan dark chocolate.

Gelato spheres in mango, ginger and passion fruit.

A Belgian white chocolate truffle filled with salted caramel sauce.

A raspberry sorbet macaroon decorated with a white chocolate glaze and edible diamonds.

A sprinkle of 24-carat gold leaf and golden flakes. 

