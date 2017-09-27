Wed September 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Landslide kills six in Sargodha

SARGODAHA: Rescuers were digging through heavy mud as landslide killed six laborers in a village on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

Officials fear more people might be trapped under tones of mud.

A Geo News correspondent said the landslide was apparently triggered by blasting which is carried out by contractors in the hills.

Identities of those killed were not known.

 

