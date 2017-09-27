Landslide kills six in Sargodha

Print Story
SARGODAHA: Rescuers were digging through heavy mud as landslide killed six laborers in a village on Wednesday, according to Geo News.
Officials fear more people might be trapped under tones of mud.
A Geo News correspondent said the landslide was apparently triggered by blasting which is carried out by contractors in the hills.
Identities of those killed were not known.
