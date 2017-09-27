Wed September 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

WATCH: CCTV footage shows kidnapping of a woman 

LOS ANGELES: After a probable incident of abduction, Los Angeles police are trying to identify a woman who was kidnapped in South Los Angeles over the weekend,  authorities said.

The incident, caught on camera, shows footage of a man driving a light gray four-door sedan pulling over the sidewalk and approaching the woman before lifting her off the ground and shoving her into the passenger seat of the car.

According to Los Angeles Police Department’s news release, the woman was heard screaming for help after struggling with the man in order to break free.

Witnesses identified the kidnapper as Hispanic, who was 6 feet tall and weighed 200 pounds approximately.

According to the police a second suspect may have been sitting inside the car as the incident took place.

